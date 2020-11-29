Australia vs India, 2nd ODI live: Warner, Finch give hosts a steady start
Live updates from the second ODI in Australia.
Live updates
Aus 29/0 (6 overs): Stiff breeze blowing across the ground at the moment. That can be troublesome for pacers when they are running into it. Good over from Shami – who has looked like the best of India’s bowlers today. He is just hitting the right lengths more regularly.
Aus 27/0 (5 overs): Saini into the attack and the first ball is a little shot. Warner swivels around and helps it along for a six. Kohli will want Saini to attack but the inexperienced pacer will have to find his bearings quickly.
Aus 18/0 (4 overs): Australia are looking to keep it steady. Both batsmen can get going quickly when they want to so they won’t be too worried about this. But India need wickets to start feeling good about this. There is extra bounce in this wicket and it is throwing off the batsmen a bit.
Aus 10/0 (3 overs): Warner and Finch put on 156 runs for the first wicket in the first ODI. But this wicket seems to have a little bit more for the pacers. Shami induced two false strokes from Warner in the over – a top-edge that just cleared the infield and an edge that went past the slips.
Aus 4/0 (2 overs): Bumrah starts off with a maiden over. A better showing from him today? India sure needs it. He hasn’t taken a wicket with the new ball for quite a while in ODIs. Teams just tend to play him more carefully these days.
Aus 4/0 (1 over): One lovely four to star the over and little else. Shami started things off with a bouncer. India will need Bumrah to be at his best today.
09.10 am: Finch and Warner are out in the middle. Can India get an early breakthrough today? Shami with the new ball.
08.59 am: Both sides will hope to improve their fielding today. They were abysmal in the last game – misfields, dropped catches... the match had it all.
08.55 am: At the toss, Kohli said: “We were a bit rusty in the first game, no excuses. We have played enough 50 over cricket to pull up professionally. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up a little bit as we have not played a long game for a while. The guys have understood what we need to do right today.”
08.51 am: Stoinis is out today for Australia, a little bit of niggle in his side. They didn’t want to push him too hard. Moises Henriques replaces him.
08.49 am: No changes in the Indian XI. There was a suggestion that Kohli might look at Kuldeep, as the left-arm wrist-spinner spent a fair bit of time looking at the wicket but this is India’s best XI. The Indian skipper would have loved to have Rohit Sharma for a must-win game like this but then India aren’t Mumbai Indians.
08.45 am: The squads
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
08.43 am: Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.
08.41 am: There seems to be a decent covering of grass on the wicket. Could be quicker than what we saw in the last game. Then again, a lot of pressure on India’s bowling to come good – will Kohli find a sixth bowler today? Can he? Does he even have one?
08.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia. Just a 24-hour break after India’s 66-run defeat and we are back in action at Sydney Cricket Ground for a must-win match for Virat Kohli and Co.
Australia, fuelled by centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, outplayed India in the opening one-day international in Sydney on Friday.
Finch hit 114 and Smith 105 in Australia’s powerful 374/6 and restricted the tourists to 308/8. Josh Hazlewood triggered a top-order collapse, among them the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli for 21 with Hardik Pandya topscoring with 90. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four for 54.
