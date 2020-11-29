Australia’s star opening batsman David Warner is facing an injury after limping off the field and heading for scans during the second One-day International against India in Sydney on Sunday.

Warner seemed to have injured his groin when he dived to save the ball while fielding at mid-off. The incident happened in the fourth over of the Indian innings.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed Warner had suffered an adductor injury and been sent to get X-rays, as reported on cricket.com.au. The visuals seen on air showed Warner limping heavily as he got into the car.

Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the India’s tour of Australia here.

David Warner has gone for scans for an adductor injury, as per CA. Was limping quite heavily as he got into the car.



🎥 : @cricketcomaupic.twitter.com/1tfvDMTlk0 — The Field (@thefield_in) November 29, 2020

Australia were already without allrounder Marcus Stoinis for the second match, after he walked away in the middle of an over during the first ODI at SCG on Friday.

After Aaron Finch opted to bat first, Steve Smith tormented India with his second blistering hundred in two matches as Australia posted another huge target, reaching 389/4 off 50 overs.

Smith followed up his 105 off 66 balls in Friday’s first ODI victory with a dominant 104 off 64 balls as the Indians were impotent to stem the runs on a slow-paced Sydney Cricket Ground pitch in searing conditions.

The total surpassed Australia’s 374/6 which set up Friday’s 66-run crushing win in the first ODI on the same ground.