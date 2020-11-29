Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques provided a moment of absolute brilliance on Sunday to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli during the second One-Day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli looked set to get his 44th ODI century as he made his way to 89 runs off 86 balls. But the right-hander fell off the next delivery thanks to a sensational catch by Henriques at mid-wicket.

The ball was pitched short by Josh Hazlewood and Kohli couldn’t find the middle of his bat as he tried to pull the ball over the infield. Just as it seemed the ball would beat mid-wicket, Henriques flung himself full-length to complete a stunning catch.

With India chasing a mammoth target of 390 to draw level in the three-match series, Kohli’s dismissal in the 35th over was a crucial moment in the match.

Watch Henriques’s catch here: