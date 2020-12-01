In a cramped season with near non-stop football action so far, the group stage of the prestigious Uefa Champions League will come to a close next week. With two matchdays left, only six teams have assured their place in the lucrative knockout stages, and there are a few top clubs who are staring at a potential early exit.

Paris Saint-Germain will be playing for their Champions League lives against Manchester United on Wednesday, with last season’s runners-up knowing that the cost of group-stage elimination could be enormous on and off the field. Real Madrid’s inconsistency has put them in a potentially slippery situation while Inter Milan are staring at a last-place finish in their group and missing out even on Europa League action.

Elsewhere, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid are still facing a nervous finish to the group stage of the 2020-’21 season.

Here’s a group-wise breakdown of who stands where ahead of matchday 5 that starts on Tuesday.

(Note: Scroll sideways on tables below to view all columns. The tiebreaker scenarios are explained at the end of the article.)

Group A Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points FC Bayern München 4 4 0 0 15 4 11 12 Club Atlético de Madrid 4 1 2 1 4 7 -3 5 FC Lokomotiv Moskva 4 0 3 1 4 5 -1 3 FC Salzburg 4 0 1 3 7 14 -7 1 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: Bayern Munich

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 1): Atletico vs Bayern, Lokomotiv vs FC Salzburg

Matchday 6 (December 9): Bayern vs Lokomotiv, FC Salzburg vs Atletico

Scenarios:

Bayern simply haven’t taken the foot off the pedal since the start of last season in UCL, and are already assured of a first-place finish in the group. Atletico, impressive in La Liga, have struggled in UCL for wins and face Bayern in a must-not-lose scenario with Lokomotiv breathing down their neck. The Russian club can move into second (and eliminate slim hopes of Salzburg) with a win on matchday 5, if Atletico lose against Bayern. But, assuming Lokomotiv will slip against Bayern on matchday 6, Diego Simeone’s men need to make sure they win one of their two remaining matches or preferably get four points out of six to avoid a group-stage exit.

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 2 2 0 14 4 10 8 Real Madrid CF 4 2 1 1 9 7 2 7 FC Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 1 2 3 12 -9 4 FC Internazionale Milano 4 0 2 2 4 7 -3 2 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: None

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 1): Gladbach vs Inter, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid

Matchday 6 (December 9): Real Madrid vs Gladbach, Inter vs Shakhtar

Scenarios:

What a fascinating group this has turned into. In a group with European powerhouses Real Madrid and Inter Milan, it’s Gladbach setting the pace with eight points after four matches. The German club will progress with a win against Inter or even two draws in their last two matches will do. A draw will be enough if Shakhtar don’t win on matchday 5.

Real face Shakhtar in Ukraine, knowing victory will clinch a place in the last 16. It’s anything but straightforward given Zinedine Zidane and Co struggling for consistency this season and having already lost a match against Shakhtar. Real could still be eliminated if they fail to win their last two matches.

Conte’s Inter Milan are the worst placed team, knowing even two wins might not be enough to progress. They will then have to hope for teams ahead of them to stumble. They will stand eliminated with a defeat against Gladbach.

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Manchester City FC 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12 FC Porto 4 3 0 1 8 3 5 9 Olympiacos FC 4 1 0 3 1 6 -5 3 Olympique de Marseille 4 0 0 4 0 9 -9 0 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: Manchester City

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 1): FC Porto vs Man City, Marseille vs Olympiakos

Matchday 6 (December 9): Man City vs Marseille, Olympiakos vs FC Porto

Scenarios:

Not much left to play for in this group. City just have to avoid defeat in the match against Porto to assure their top spot in the group and if they play out a draw on matchday 5, the two teams will progress as one and two respectively. Porto also just need one point from their last two matches to progress. Olympiakos are still in with a shout, they just need to win both their matches and hope for a Porto loss against City.

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Liverpool FC 4 3 0 1 8 2 6 9 AFC Ajax 4 2 1 1 7 5 2 7 Atalanta BC 4 2 1 1 8 7 1 7 FC Midtjylland 4 0 0 4 2 11 -9 0 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: None

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 1): Atalanta vs FC Midtjylland, Liverpool vs Ajax

Matchday 6 (December 9): FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool, Ajax vs Atalanta

Scenarios:

Atalanta’s win at Anfield has thrown this group wide open. Jurgen Klopp’s team are struggling for consistency because of a spate of injuries and face Ajax at home on matchday 5. In good news, they just need to avoid defeat in that match to progress and can go through as group winners if they beat Ajax and Atalanta do not beat Midtjylland. Even if they lose against Ajax, Liverpool should win their final group match to progress, but it will make for a nervy finish for the Reds.

Ajax, however, can take inspiration from Atalanta in knowing Anfield fortress can be breached. But irrespective of this result, the battle is going to go down to the clash between the Dutch club and Atalanta on the final matchday.

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Chelsea FC 4 3 1 0 9 1 8 10 Sevilla FC 4 3 1 0 6 3 3 10 FC Krasnodar 4 0 1 3 4 10 -6 1 Stade Rennais FC 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 1 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: Chelsea, Sevilla

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 2): Krasnodar vs Rennes, Sevilla vs Chelsea

Matchday 6 (December 8): Chelsea vs Krasnodar, Rennes vs Sevilla

Scenarios:

Another group with not much to play for, except for the identity of the group winners. Both Chelsea and Sevilla have been dominant, with 10 points so far and after dramatic late wins on matchday 4, ensured their places in the knockout stages. The match between the two will decide the group-toppers. Should that end in a draw, Chelsea are better-placed, with a game against Krasnodar at home on final matchday and a superior goal difference.

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 9 3 6 9 SS Lazio 4 2 2 0 8 4 4 8 Club Brugge 4 1 1 2 3 8 -5 4 FC Zenit 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 1 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: None

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 2): Dortmund vs Lazio, Club Brugge vs Zenit

Matchday 6 (December 8): Lazio vs Club Brugge, Zenit vs Dortmund

Scenarios:

Dortmund and Lazio are placed comfortably in this group and can both confirm their place in the round of 16 with a draw on matchday 5. While Dortmund can clinch top spot with a win, Lazio will then face a nervous finish against Brugge at home in the final match stage, should the Belgian side defeat already-eliminated Zenit and reach seven points.

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points FC Barcelona 4 4 0 0 13 2 11 12 Juventus 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9 FC Dynamo Kyiv 4 0 1 3 3 10 -7 1 Ferencvárosi TC 4 0 1 3 5 13 -8 1 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: Barcelona, Juventus

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 2): Ferencvaros vs Barcelona, Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv

Matchday 6 (December 8): Barcelona vs Juventus, Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros

Scenarios:

The two favourites from the group have assured their places in the round of 16 but in contrasting fashion. While Barcelona cruised against Kyiv, Juve were made to sweat against Hungarian underdogs Ferencvaros. The Spanish side, despite their struggles in La Liga, could seal the top spot with a win against Ferencvaros if Juve stumble against Kyiv. Should both of them win their fifth matches, the showdown at Nou Camp (a potential Cristiano Ronald-Lionel Messi faceoff) will decide the group winners.

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Manchester United FC 4 3 0 1 12 4 8 9 Paris Saint-Germain 4 2 0 2 5 4 1 6 RB Leipzig 4 2 0 2 4 7 -3 6 İstanbul Başakşehir 4 1 0 3 3 9 -6 3 Top two teams progress to UCL round of 16, third-placed team goes in to UEL round of 32

Qualified teams: None

Remaining fixtures:

Matchday 5 (December 2): Istanbul Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig, Man United vs PSG

Matchday 6 (December 8): PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir, RB Leipzig vs Man United

Scenarios:

Anything less than victory at Old Trafford and PSG could see their destiny slip out of their hands going into the last game in Group H.

Neymar’s penalty gave the Qatar-owned club victory over RB Leipzig last week, but Thomas Tuchel’s team performed poorly and the coach’s agitation when searching questions are put to him by the press suggest all is not well in Paris. There will be potentially major consequences if they fail to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, something they have managed in each of the last eight seasons since becoming regulars in the competition again after the Qatari takeover.

United, on the other hand, will progress if they avoid defeat against PSG at home and can also confirm top spot if they win and Leipzig do not, or if United draw and Leipzig lose. But, facing PSG and Leipzing in their last two matches, the Premier League giants could be in a spot of bother should they face back-to-back defeats.

Amazingly, Istanbul (thanks to their stunning win against United) still have an outside chance to make top two should United beat PSG and the underdogs pull off another miracle in matchday 6 against PSG.

If PSG beat United on matchday 5, and Leipzig defeat Istanbul, the three teams will be tied on nine points going into the final round of fixtures, making for a blockbuster climax. The complicated tibreaker rules will then come into play for this group, which promises to be a cracker.

Tiebreakers: If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied in the order given to determine their rankings: higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question; superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question; higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; higher number of away goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; if, after having applied criteria a) to d), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to d) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria f) to l) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal; superior goal difference in all group matches; higher number of goals scored in all group matches; higher number of away goals scored in all group matches; higher number of wins in all group matches; higher number of away wins in all group matches; lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); higher club coefficient — via Uefa regulations

Standings courtesy Uefa Champions League

With AFP inputs