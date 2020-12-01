Field Watch Watch: This marriage proposal in the stands during the India-Australia ODI in Sydney has won hearts The couple also received a round of applause from Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell. Scroll Staff An hour ago Screenshot via @scg on Twitter Where dreams come true 💍 ❤️#LoveOurSCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MqS3XZMaig— Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) November 29, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video marriage cricket Read Comments Print