Australia vs India, 3rd ODI live: Kohli joins Gill at the crease as Dhawan departs early
Updates from third ODI between Australia and India.
Live updates
Milestone alert: 12,000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli! A staggering record for the 32-year-old. He is the fastest to get to this mark (242 innings). He has 43 centuries to his name at an average of 59.41. Take a bow, king Kohli!
After 12 overs, IND are 68/1 (Gill 26, Kohli 22)
The runs are starting to flow for India. Ashton Agar joins the attack and Virat Kohlu cuts one for four. Kohli and Shubman Gill have added 42 runs for the second wicket.
After 11 overs, IND are 59/1 (Gill 25, Kohli 14)
Two more fours off Green! The 21-year-old right-arm pacer is having a tough start to his ODI career. Top batting from Gill, though. Hits a classy straight-drive before thumping the last ball over mid-wicket.
After 10 overs, IND are 49/1 (Gill 16, Kohli 13)
A wild swing-and-miss from Gill. Strange shot selection that. Abbott concedes just a single in his third over as the powerplay comes to an end.
After 9 overs, IND are 48/1 (Gill 15, Kohli 13)
Cameron Green, making his debut, comes into the attack and errs in line and length against Virat Kohli. The India captain picks up two fours comfortably. This isn’t the most blazing start for India but a decent one nonetheless.
After 8 overs, IND are 40/1 (Gill 15, Kohli 5)
Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a sumptuous straight-drive for four. There won’t be too many better shots than that hit today. Sean Abbott a bit all over the place in his second over.
After 7 overs, IND are 35/1 (Gill 15, Kohli 0)
Six! First maximum of the game and it comes off Gill’s bat. Hazlewood bangs it in and the right-hander gets a top-edge over fine-leg. Top catch in the crowd. Good over for India, nine from it.
After 5.5 overs, IND are 26/1 – Dhawan is gone!
WICKET! Big blow for India as Shikhar Dhawan departs! Sean Abbott strikes in his first over with a fine slower ball. That was a soft dismissal and a simple catch at cover. Dhawan walks back for 16 off 27 as captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease.
After 5 overs, IND are 24/0 (Dhawan 15, Gill 6)
What a shot from Gill! The right-hander picks up his first boundary with a gorgeous flick past mid-wicket and mid-on. That will give him a lot of confidence. Six runs came from that Hazlewood over.
After 4 overs, IND are 18/0 (Dhawan 14, Gill )2
Dhawan has started well again. Sweeps one confidently for four off Maxwell. The off-spinner then bowls a couple of wides too. Dhawan keeps strike for the next over, Gill has faced just three balls in the first four overs.
After 3 overs, IND are 9/0 (Dhawan 7, Gill 2)
Shot! First boundary for India as Dhawan crunches one off the front foot past cover. Hazlewood does well to concede just a single off the other five balls.
After 2 overs, IND are 4/0 (Dhawan 2, Gill 2)
Interesting move by Australia as Glenn Maxwell takes the new ball from the other end. Young Gill surely wouldn’t mind facing the off-spinner first up. Four singles come from the over.
After 1 over, IND are 0/0 (Dhawan 0, Gill 0)
Superb start by Hazlewood! Gets movement in the air and off the pitch to bowl six dot balls to Dhawan. No risk taken by the left-hander.
9.10 am: Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are at the crease. Josh Hazlewood has the new ball. Here we go!
9.02 am: Plenty of changes for the Indian team as T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav replace Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal. Virat Kohli will be hoping his team puts up a big total and gets the consolation win.
8.45 am: Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.
08.40 am: TOSS! Virat Kohli has won the toss. And India will be batting first in Canberra.
08.37 am: India have lost the series after defeats in the first two matches. But there will be plenty of interest in this match for sure, as is always the case when India play. And there is a memorable debut to look forward to. Congratulations to T Natarajan, who received his India’s cap!
08.35 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between Australia and India.
