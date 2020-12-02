India survived a blistering Glenn Maxwell half-century to hold their nerve for a 13-run victory and deny Australia a one-day international series clean sweep in Canberra on Wednesday.

While the explosive Maxwell was at the crease Australia were on track to reel in India’s 302/5 total.

But Jasprit Bumrah got the crucial breakthrough bowling Maxwell with a trademark yorker for 59 off 38 balls studded with three fours and four sixes.

That left Australia 38 runs away from victory with three wickets and 35 balls left, but India claimed the remaining wickets to clinch victory with three balls left.

Australia won the opening two matches in Sydney by 66 runs and 51 runs, but India emphatically ended their five-game ODI losing streak – their worst since January 2016 – to pull off an exciting victory ahead of Friday’s first of three Twenty20 matches against the Australians in Canberra.

India’s victory was made possible by an unbroken 150-run partnership between man-of-the-match Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to swing the momentum after Josh Hazlewood once again proved Virat Kohli’s nemesis.

The Indian captain, during the course of his half century, became the fastest (in terms of innings) to reach the 12,000-run tally in ODIs.

Watch highlights of the match below:

Just Jasprit Bumrah things.



📽️ BT Sportpic.twitter.com/RMF7CWmVko — The Field (@thefield_in) December 2, 2020

