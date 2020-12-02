Ian Chappell may deem it as “blatantly unfair” but switch-hit is well within the laws and part of cricket’s evolution feels Glenn Maxwell, one of its foremost exponents of the shot.

Maxwell plays the switch-hit effectively and has hit quite a few in the just-concluded three-match ODI series against India, a shot that the former Australian skipper said should be illegal because of how unfair it is on the bowlers.

A switch hit involves a batsman changing the order of his hands (from left-handed to right handed grip or vice-versa) after the bowler starts his run-up.

The Australian hard-hitter played a switch hit for against Kuldeep Yadav in the third ODI on Wednesday, that might just go down as one of the shots of the year .

“...It is within the laws of the game, that has always (been). Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years, which is why see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up,” Maxwell said when asked about Chappell’s comments.

Maxwell urged the bowlers to come up with a plan to combat the switch hit.

“I suppose it is up-to the bowlers to try and combat that,” he said. “I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested everyday with bowlers having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters and the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not so,” Maxwell said at the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

He said bowlers should also try and evolve as batsmen have.

“I suppose the way the batting is evolving, I think the bowling should try and evolve... And we see guys come up with knuckle-balls and wide yorker fields and different tactics. And the tactics of ODI cricket have definitely evolved, so I just see it as a different part of the evolution of the game…,” he added.

The 77-year-old Chappell had expressed his reservations about the switch hit.

“The Australian batting has been exceptional. They have made it look pretty easy.. particularly (Steven) Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skillful, but it’s not fair,” Chappell had told the Wide World of Sports.

