Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green said he is in awe of the Indian team’s spin attack and feels no amount of research work can prepare one for the on-field experience after debuting in the third One-day International on Tuesday.

Although Australia lost the fixture by 13 runs, the rookie gained crucial match experience in the middle.

“Their spinners, I haven’t faced quality like that,” Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Chasing 303 for victory, the 21-year-old came in at number five and hit a boundary and a six before a superb catch by Ravindra Jadeja ended his debut innings on 21.

Big moment in Canberra! Steve Smith presents young gun Cameron Green with ODI cap No.230 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qYuez1Lq8h — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

“Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he’s trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in.

“You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl. But it’s a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it,” Green said.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch handed Green the ball with the daunting task of bowling to the one of the best in world cricket – Virat Kohli. The youngster impressed by twice beating Kohli with fast out-swingers.

“Bowling to Virat you can just see there is a step up in how good of a cricketer they are,” Green said. “I tried to bowl a bumper to Virat and he was onto it so quick,” he added.

