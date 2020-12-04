India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live: Rahul starts well but Dhawan, Kohli perish
All the live updates from the first T20I between Australia and India.
Live updates
After 10 overs, IND are 75/2 (Rahul48 , Samson 15)
Moises Henriques joins the attack and does a decent job in his first over, no boundary conceded. India are at the halfway stage of their innings. They’d want to add at least close to 100 more runs to their total.
After 9 overs, IND are 68/2 (Rahul 45, Samson 11)
Big over for India! Swepson may have got the wicket of Kohli but he has been poor for the most part so far. The leg-spinner drops it short repeatedly and pays the price for it. First Samson pulls it for a huge six, before Rahul pierces the gap in the deep by pulling one for four.
After 8 overs, IND are 56/2 (Rahul 40, Samson 4)
Top over from Zampa, just five singles from it. Big opportunity for Samson. India will be in a strong position if he gets going.
After 6.4 overs, IND are 48/2 – Kohli is gone!
WICKET! Mitchell Swepson strikes in his first over and Virat Kohli is out to a leg-spinner once again. That was such a soft dismissal. Kohli tried to work it on the leg side but ended up giving a simple return catch. The India captain walks back for 9 off 9 as Sanju Samson comes to the crease.
After 6 overs, IND are 42/1 (Rahul 31, Kohli 8)
Big over for India! Sean Abbott joins the attack and proves to be expensive first up. KL Rahul gets a streaky top-edge for four before absolutely crushing a pull for six. What a shot that was. End of the powerplay. Which team will be happier at this point?
After 5 overs, IND are 30/1 (Rahul 20, Kohli 7)
Interesting move from Finch. The Aussie skipper removes Starc, who bowled wonderfully in his last over and got rid of Dhawan, and brings on Zampa. Perhaps to attack Kohli. But the leg-spinner gets to bowl just one ball to the India captain.
After 4 overs, IND are 21/1 (Rahul 11, Kohli 7)
Shot! Kohli steps outside leg and whips it past mid-wicket for four. Those wrists! India need to get a move on. This is a top start for Australia.
After 2.4 overs, IND are 11/1 – Dhawan is gone!
WICKET! Mitchell Starc has knocked Shikhar Dhawan’s off stump back. Nothing shot from the left-hander. Starc is bowling wonderfully and getting late swing, which isn’t a good sign for India. Virat Kohli is in.
After 2 overs, IND are 6/0 (Rahul 4, Dhawan 1)
Good start from Josh Hazlewood too. Keeps a good length and doesn’t offer much width to Shikhar Dhawan. India are yet to hit a boundary.
After 1 over, IND are 4/0 (Rahul 4, Dhawan 0)
Mitchell Starc starts off with a wide but then does well to keep it just outside off to Rahul. A hint of movement in the air for the left-arm pacer.
1.40 pm: Right, we’re ready for the start for the first T20I between India and Australia. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for India. Mitchell Starc has the new ball for Australia. Here we go!
1.39 pm: Correction – After some confusion over India’s playing XI, it has been confirmed that Manish Pandey and not Shreyas Iyer will be playing today.
1.24 pm: Big news from India’s XI is that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. That’s the right call, we’d say.
1.17 pm: Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
1.11 pm: TOSS – Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will BOWL first!
1.08 pm: What a week this is turning into for T Natarajan! After making an impressive ODI debut, the left-arm pacer will play his first T20 International today. Here’s wishing him all the very best!
01.00 pm: Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in the three-match T20 series.
The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.
Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.
The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. And KL should move to the top of the order as well.
Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the powerplay and middle overs.