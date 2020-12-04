Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered concussion during India’s win over Australia in the first T20I, has been ruled out of the rest of the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced late on Friday night.
Pacer Shardul Thakur has been announced as a replacement for the all-rounder.
The BCCI release said that the diagnosis was confirmed by their medical team based on a clinical assessment during the innings break. Jadeja is under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday.
Jadeja, who has been in fine form for India during the Australia tour, starred for India with the bat again on Friday. His 23-ball 43 powered India to a respectable total in the first T20I in Canberra that they managed to defend for an 11-run win.
The all-rounder though was hit on his forehead during that innings and didn’t return to the field to bowl, being replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal who came on as a concussion substitute. Chahal played a key role with the ball for India as he bagged three wickets to help India to a victory.
India who lead the three-match series will now have to do without the services of Jadeja in the two remaining T20Is at Sydney on Sunday and Tuesday.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India’s T20I squad.