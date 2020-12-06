Australia vs India, 2nd T20I live: Wade, Short get the Aussie innings going
Updates from the 2nd T20I between Australia and India, played at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Live updates
Aus 46/0 after 4 overs (Wade 34, Short 9): Short getting into the act as well. Sundar went for 16 runs in 4 overs in the first T20I. He has already gone for 24 in 2 overs today.
Aus 31/0 after 3 overs (Wade 25, Short 3): Wade continues along his merry way with another four in the Thakur over. He had clearly come out looking to be aggressive and that’s a good thing for the home side. The average total on this ground is around 165 and they just might need even more than that today.
Aus 23/0 after 2 overs (Wade 19, Short 2): Wade on the charge and he slog swept Sundar for a six to keep the pressure on India. Good start for Australia.
Aus 13/0 after 1 over (Wade 12, Short 0): Wade-Short averaged 57 while opening for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL and Australia will be hoping for more of the same. Three fours in the over already – one too short from Chahar, then Wade moved around in the crease and helped one over short fine leg and the last one was smashed through the covers.
1.28 pm: Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20I series but it’s his birthday today and here’s celebrating one of his best moments on the field.
01.24 pm: A wonderful Rahane century did little to hit the flaws of the Indian batting line-up in their tour game earlier today.
Day 1 match report HERE
01.17 pm: The first ODI between South Africa and England scheduled to take place in Paarl has been abandoned.
01.16 pm: Three changes for Australia. Finch, Hazlewood, Starc are out. Sams, Stoinis and Tye are in.
D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye
01.14 pm: India’s playing XI sees some interesting changes.
KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
01.13 pm: India have won the toss and have elected to bowl first against Australia.
01.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Second T20I preview: Batting concerns to address for India as Virat Kohli and Co eye series win
Some big news earlier in the day: Australian fast bowler Mitch Starc was Sunday ruled out of the final two games of their Twenty20 series with India on compassionate grounds in another blow to the team.
Starc has left the Australian camp with the blessing of coach Justin Langer after being informed of an unspecified family illness.
“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family,” said Langer.
His withdrawal is the latest change to Australia’s limited-overs squad in the past week with David Warner and Ashton Agar both out injured, while pace spearhead Pat Cummins is being rested.
Opening batsmen D’Arcy Short and spinners Mitch Swepson and Nathan Lyon have been added to the squad.
India won the opening Twenty20 international on Friday in Canberra by 11 runs, with the second match later Sunday in Sydney and the final match of three on Wednesday.
(With AFP inputs)