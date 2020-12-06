Hardik Pandya produced a sensational finish in Sydney that made jaws drop on Sunday but there was an equally incredible moment from the bat of India captain Virat Kohli during the run-chase.

Taking a scoop out of the AB de Villiers playbook, Kohli went down on one knee against AJ Tye after taking a couple of steps outside the off-stump. And when the ball was in the slot, he hit it over fine leg for six.

The Indian captain joked later that he will text his RCB mate de Villiers and ask his opinion.

India chased down the challenging 195-run target set by the home side to clinch the series. They won the opener in Canberra by 11 runs on Friday.

Needing 25 of the final 12 balls after fetching 12 in the 18th over, Pandya brought the equation down to 14 in the last over with two fours. The all-rounder then hit two sixes to seal the match in India’s favour. Pandya remained unconquered on 42 off 22 balls.

Watch the incredible shot by Kohli here:

It was not quite the first time we have seen Kohli play that shot too. He did it during the IPL season as well, during his best innings of the tournament, and the ball went for four. Against Chennai Super Kings, during the course of his sensational finish, Kohli produced this moment of magic against Dwayne Bravo:

Here are some reactions to the six, including from the South Africa legend:

14.4🏏 Tye to Kohli 6⃣



Hmm, where have we seen that before?!🤔



Virat has done a Mr. 3⃣6⃣0⃣#PlayBold #AUSvIND — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 6, 2020

Ha! Kohli down on one knee scooping to long leg! When was the last time you saw that!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

Virat DeVilliers 🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2020