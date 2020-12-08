Australian batsman Matthew Wade received a life during the third T20 International against India on Tuesday after Virat Kohli’s attempt to review an LBW appeal was deemed “null and void” by the third umpire.

The incident happened in the 11th over of the Australian innings when a delivery from left-arm seamer T Natarajan struck Wade on the front pad. The on-field umpire said not-out and that’s when the confusion ensued.

Kohli, who was fielding at long-on, first took the advice of wicketkeeper KL Rahul while deciding to go for DRS. The India captain then turned to go back to his position but quickly decided to take the review after all. It seemed he saw the replay of the delivery and made his decision.

Rahul then gestured at the on-field umpire that India had opted for the review which didn’t go down well with Wade. “They referred it off the big screen,” he was heard telling the square-leg umpire.

However, just as the replays of the delivery started to show for DRS, third umpire Paul Wilson deemed the appeal “null and void” because it has been taken after the replay was shown on the big screen.

“We can’t go through this review anymore,” Wilson was heard saying. “There are replays on the big screen. “This is a null and void review.”

Kohli and the rest of the Indian players were understandably displeased with the turn of events. The replay showed that Wade would have indeed been out as the ball had struck in line and was going on to hit the stumps.

A captain is supposed to take DRS within 15 seconds but Kohli, according to cricket.com.au, had taken 17 seconds before making his decision.

Wade, who is the vice-captain of the Australian team, made a key contribution of 80 runs off 53 balls. Down 0-2 in the three-match series, Australia batted first at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday and posted a total of 186/5 in their 20 overs.

Twitter, though, was divided over the incident with many not sure if the right decision was taken.

Here are some reactions:

Right decision made. Can’t have the review after the replays are on the big screen. But was it up earlier than it should have been??? Or was it played only after 15 seconds had lapsed?? #Wade #Natarajan #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 8, 2020

The standard protocol is that you do not show the replay till the time for referral is past. There was no timer so we don't know if India were late. https://t.co/WOsfNSrs9w — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

The referral against Wade raises an interesting question. If the big screen shows the replay within the time allotted for the referral, can you disallow the referral? In this case we need to see the timer but the question is valid — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

#DRS was introduced to cut down on errors. #wade should have been walking back by now... it will hurt #virat, every run that comes now from #wade’s bat. #AUSAvIND — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 8, 2020