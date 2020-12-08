Ged Stokes, father of England allrounder Ben Stokes, died on Tuesday aged 65, after a battle with brain cancer, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Ged Stokes was a former Rugby league player and coach in New Zealand.

“It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” Workington Town, his former rugby league club in New Zealand announced on Twitter. “Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.”

Stokes has been seen paying tributes on the field to his father in the past. In the Indian Premier League this year, after a match-winning century against Mumbai Indians, he raised his hand with a folded finger after as a gesture he remembers his father by. Ged Stokes had his middle finger amputated because of injuries while playing and coaching rugby league so that he could continue earning money.

“Things are a bit difficult right now, but hope this has given a bit of happiness back home,” said an emotional Stokes after recording his highest IPL score.

Stokes joined the Royals late in the United Arab Emirates after spending time with Ged, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer, in New Zealand. He had withdrawn from England’s series against Pakistan earlier this year to travel south before joining his franchise in the IPL.

New Zealand-born Stokes was in Christchurch and had put up a picture with his family on Instagram on Friday with a caption, “goodbyes never get easier” before leaving for UAE.

