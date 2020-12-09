The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after 14 minutes after Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo alleged that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had used a racist term.

In the exchange in question, heard on television and translated by an AFP journalist, Coltescu said: “The black one over there. This is not possible. Go and identify him. That guy, the black one.”

After the referee showed Webo a red card for his protests, players from both teams and the Istanbul coach confronted the referee for the remarks made by his official.

Amid those confronting, substitute Demba Ba’s powerful message stood out particularly.

“When you mention a white guy, you never say ‘this white guy’, you just say ‘this guy’, so why when you mention a black guy do you say ‘this black guy?’” he said.

Here’s the full footage of the incident and Ba’s reaction