The group stage of the Champions League for 2020-’21 season came to an eventful end on Wednesday, with dramatic events around Europe on the final matchday.

While the events on the field were overshadowed by the racism controversy in Paris in the match between PSG and Istanbul Baseksehir, the football itself was often riveting and the drama of qualification went down to the wire in a couple pf cases.

Real Madrid, Europe’s most decorated club with 13 European Cups, were safe enough in the end but they needed to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in Madrid to be sure of making it through the group stage of the Champions League for a 24th straight year.

Elsewhere, PSG stormed to the top of Group H where Manchester United went crashing out after a defeat at RB Leipzig.

#UCL round of 16:



Group winners: Bayern, Real Madrid, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG



Group runners-up: Atletico, Gladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig



Here’s a look at how the groups finished:

Group A Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points FC Bayern München 6 5 1 0 18 5 13 16 Club Atlético de Madrid 6 2 3 1 7 8 -1 9 FC Salzburg 6 1 1 4 10 17 -7 4 FC Lokomotiv Moskva 6 0 3 3 5 10 -5 3

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Real Madrid CF 6 3 1 2 11 9 2 10 VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 2 2 2 16 9 7 8 FC Shakhtar Donetsk 6 2 2 2 5 12 -7 8 FC Internazionale Milano 6 1 3 2 7 9 -2 6

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Manchester City FC 6 5 1 0 13 1 12 16 FC Porto 6 4 1 1 10 3 7 13 Olympiacos FC 6 1 0 5 2 10 -8 3 Olympique de Marseille 6 1 0 5 2 13 -11 3

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Liverpool FC 6 4 1 1 10 3 7 13 Atalanta BC 6 3 2 1 10 8 2 11 AFC Ajax 6 2 1 3 7 7 0 7 FC Midtjylland 6 0 2 4 4 13 -9 2

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Chelsea FC 6 4 2 0 14 2 12 14 Sevilla FC 6 4 1 1 9 8 1 13 FC Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 6 11 -5 5 Stade Rennais FC 6 0 1 5 3 11 -8 1

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 12 5 7 13 SS Lazio 6 2 4 0 11 7 4 10 Club Brugge 6 2 2 2 8 10 -2 8 FC Zenit 6 0 1 5 4 13 -9 1

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Juventus 6 5 0 1 14 4 10 15 FC Barcelona 6 5 0 1 16 5 11 15 FC Dynamo Kyiv 6 1 1 4 4 13 -9 4 Ferencvárosi TC 6 0 1 5 5 17 -12 1

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Paris Saint-Germain 6 4 0 2 13 6 7 12 RB Leipzig 6 4 0 2 11 12 -1 12 Manchester United FC 6 3 0 3 15 10 5 9 İstanbul Başakşehir 6 1 0 5 7 18 -11 3

All tables courtesy Uefa.com