England’s highly-anticipated tour of India next year will feature four Test matches played in two venues, with Chennai and Ahmedabad chosen as host cities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.
The tour will mark the return of international cricket to India.
The series will start with a four-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the 5th of February. Chennai will also host the second Test while the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches.
The third match of the series will be a day-night game, the second to be hosted in India after the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.
“The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country,” the release signed by Secretary Jay Shah said.
The press release, however, did not mention if the series will be played behind closed doors or not.
Here’s the complete schedule:
England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – Test series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|5th - 9th Feb
|1st Test
|Chennai
|13th - 17th Feb
|2nd Test
|Chennai
|24th – 28th Feb
|3rd Test (D/N)
|Ahmedabad
|4th – 8th March
|4th Test
|Ahmedaba
England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|12th March
|1st T20I
|Ahmedabad
|14th March
|2nd T20I
|Ahmedabad
|16th March
|3rd T20I
|Ahmedabad
|18th March
|4th T20I
|Ahmedabad
|20th March
|5th T20I
|Ahmedabad
England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|23rd March
|1st ODI
|Pune
|26th March
|2nd ODI
|Pune
|28th March
|3rd ODI
|Pune