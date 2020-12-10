England’s highly-anticipated tour of India next year will feature four Test matches played in two venues, with Chennai and Ahmedabad chosen as host cities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

The tour will mark the return of international cricket to India.

The series will start with a four-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the 5th of February. Chennai will also host the second Test while the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches.

The third match of the series will be a day-night game, the second to be hosted in India after the match against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.

“The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country,” the release signed by Secretary Jay Shah said.

The press release, however, did not mention if the series will be played behind closed doors or not.

Here’s the complete schedule:

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – Test series

Date Match Venue
5th - 9th Feb 1st Test Chennai
13th - 17th Feb 2nd Test Chennai
24th – 28th Feb  3rd Test (D/N) Ahmedabad
4th – 8th March 4th Test Ahmedaba

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – T20I series

Date Match Venue
12th March 1st T20I Ahmedabad
14th March 2nd T20I Ahmedabad
16th March 3rd T20I Ahmedabad
18th March 4th T20I Ahmedabad
20th March 5th T20I Ahmedabad

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series

Date Match Venue
23rd March 1st ODI Pune
26th March 2nd ODI Pune
28th March 3rd ODI Pune