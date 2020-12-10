This year’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to be played in front of 30,000 fans per day after the Victorian government eased crowd restrictions on Thursday.

The Test, scheduled to be played from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, was earlier restricted to 25% of the total capacity crowd, which is about 25,000 fans a day.

However, the decision to increase the cap to 30,000 was made after the state went past 40 days without a new coronavirus case.

We’re so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what’s been such a challenging year for Victorians! 🏟 #AUSvIND



All public tickets are available from 3pm AEDT tomorrow afternoon: https://t.co/yhYqPqaGFD pic.twitter.com/WApbNHWyH4 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 10, 2020

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is scheduled to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

The Adelaide Test will be the first ever Pink Ball Test the two sides play against each other and will have 50 per cent of the total capacity of the crowd.

The recent matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground were played in front of a full house as the state of New South Wales had eased the coronavirus restrictions. The first two One-day International matches of the series were played at the SCG with a less than capacity crowd: reportedly operating at 50% of the stadium’s capacity.