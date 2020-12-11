Before the pink-ball warm-up started at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday between India and Australia A, if someone had asked you who would be the top-scorer for the visitors, what would you have said?
Virat Kohli, first, of course, if he had played. Then usual suspects like Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara. Or maybe a differential choice like Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw. But no one, not even Jasprit Bumrah, would have predicted Jasprit Bumrah.
As it turned out, in his 50th first-class innings, Bumrah registered his highest ever score, going past previous best of 16. When he reached 45, he became the top-scorer for India in this warm-up match. India were bowled out for 194 after opting to bat first and it would have been significantly worse if not Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s 10th wicket stand.
It was an innings that brought plenty of joy to the Indian dressing room as well as fans, even if the rest of the scoreboard made for some grim reading.
There were a couple of worrying moments too during Bumrah’s innings. First, he missed a short ball and got one on the helmet that looped up to the keeper. He was all smiles as he usually is, got himself checked, and played a sensational straight drive next ball for a four off Cameron Green.
Later, in a reversal of roles, Bumrah smashed a drive down the ground that hit Green on the temple and saw the allrounder walk off the field. Later, he was substituted per the concussion protocol.
However, Bumrah continued on his merry way and got to his half century with a sensational six.
Bumrah faced the second highest number of balls in the Indian innings and got the highest score. A memorable 55* runs, 57 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes.
Bumrah himself was aware of his skills, mind you, as he had tweeted back in April.
