Before the pink-ball warm-up started at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday between India and Australia A, if someone had asked you who would be the top-scorer for the visitors, what would you have said?

Virat Kohli, first, of course, if he had played. Then usual suspects like Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara. Or maybe a differential choice like Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw. But no one, not even Jasprit Bumrah, would have predicted Jasprit Bumrah.

As it turned out, in his 50th first-class innings, Bumrah registered his highest ever score, going past previous best of 16. When he reached 45, he became the top-scorer for India in this warm-up match. India were bowled out for 194 after opting to bat first and it would have been significantly worse if not Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s 10th wicket stand.

It was an innings that brought plenty of joy to the Indian dressing room as well as fans, even if the rest of the scoreboard made for some grim reading.

There were a couple of worrying moments too during Bumrah’s innings. First, he missed a short ball and got one on the helmet that looped up to the keeper. He was all smiles as he usually is, got himself checked, and played a sensational straight drive next ball for a four off Cameron Green.

Later, in a reversal of roles, Bumrah smashed a drive down the ground that hit Green on the temple and saw the allrounder walk off the field. Later, he was substituted per the concussion protocol.

However, Bumrah continued on his merry way and got to his half century with a sensational six.

#AUSAvIND



Jasprit Bumrah's first ever first-class fifty was a classy knock. And he brought up the landmark in sensational style and a trademark smile to celebrate. What a cricketer.



🎥 Cricket Australia pic.twitter.com/rN8pJUKVBF — The Field (@thefield_in) December 11, 2020

Bumrah faced the second highest number of balls in the Indian innings and got the highest score. A memorable 55* runs, 57 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes.

Bumrah himself was aware of his skills, mind you, as he had tweeted back in April.

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Bumrah’s knock and India’s innings:

Maiden first-class fifty for @Jaspritbumrah93 and this is also his first 50 in any format! He gets to his half-century in 54 balls in a pink-ball game against Australia A! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U0Z6su8umO — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Bumrah gets Guard of Honour for his batting pic.twitter.com/bpZN4BiGaE — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 11, 2020

Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 for a cracking effort with the bat but if he is your top scorer it’s not ideal! #AUSAvsIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah in the innings for India:



-Most runs.

-Most sixes.

-2nd Most fours.

-2nd Most balls faced.

-2nd best Strike Rate.

-Highest partnership of the Innings with Mohammad Siraj. pic.twitter.com/irbDUXOpWN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

I thought it was said that Jasprit Bumrah cannot bat😯😯😯😯😯. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 11, 2020

well, before we find out how good bumrah is with the pink ball, we've discovered he's pretty good against it! #AusAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 11, 2020

Even without Kohli and Pujara, disappointing batting by India. Shaw flashy, Gill looked the most secure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 11, 2020

Bumrah, who averages less than 3 in Test cricket, has just scored a fifty. I wonder if that’s like bradman scoring 1300 — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 11, 2020

Pretty inspiring batting effort 😊 #AusAvIND — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 11, 2020

Two Tests into the series, will India be looking at converting KL Rahul into a Test keeper as well?#AusAvIND #AUSvsIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 11, 2020

the biggest joke on cricket Twitter will always be, Shaw is the new Sehwag. — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) December 11, 2020

That’s problem with Shaw he gifts wicket — mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) December 11, 2020

Pant’s miseries continue. Cannot believe he’s the same man who has 2 overseas test centuries. He needs to mentored and take care of. He’s a great talent and an asset for any team he plays #DoddaMathu #AusAvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) December 11, 2020

Really happy for Jack Wildermuth. I was at his international debut in Harare in 2018 - the coldest day I've experienced at any cricket. He hasn't really been in the conversation since but is helping change that today - what beautiful shape away from the right-hander. #AusAvInd — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 11, 2020

Very interesting selection for the only pink-ball tour game for India. No Kohli, No Pujara, No specialist spinner in the XI. No Rahul either. And since this game has first-class status, you can’t play players from outside the announced XI. #IndinAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 11, 2020

The back foot and the back-lift. pic.twitter.com/klu79iwqSt — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 11, 2020

From 102-2 to 111-6, India on collapse mode - more worrying sign is the failure of Pant and Vihari - Gill looked good - India lost 6 wickets in the first session.



Agarwal - 2

Shaw - 40

Gill - 43

Vihari - 15

Rahane - 4

Pant - 5

Saha - 0*#AUSAvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

This is a decent Powerplay from Shaw and Gill#AUSvIND #AUSAvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 11, 2020