Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he hopes the government and the farmers can come to a swift resolution through peaceful dialogue, as the stir against the Farm laws intensifies.

In a message posted in three languages on his Twitter account, Yuvraj, who hails from Punjab, said: “Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of our nation and I truly believe that there is no problem that cannot be resolved through peaceful dialogue.”

Yuvraj, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on 12 December, also sought to distance himself from his father Yograj Singh.

Yograj has been in the news recently for the alleged comments he made against women during a speech at the Singhu border.

Meanwhile, farmers’ unions had on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s written proposal, detailing the amendments it was willing to make to the three agriculture laws. The farm unions said they would strengthen their agitation with a countrywide protest on December 14.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping along Delhi’s borders for 15 days now, saying they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they called the “black laws”. The Centre has tried to allay fears in several rounds of talks, but has not offered to repeal the legislations.

Here is Yuvraj Singh’s statement in full:

Yuvraj Singh / Twitter

The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi for the last 16 days against the laws. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations. The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.

Opposition parties have also criticised the reforms, saying they would benefit big business and not farmers. They have also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the government to accept farmers’ demands.