While India seem to be getting closer to figuring out their opening combination for Adelaide, things are getting murkier for Australia.

Will Pucovski was Saturday ruled out of Australia’s first Test against India after failing to sufficiently recover from a concussion, with Marcus Harris called up as his replacement.

Pucovski had been expected to make his debut and open the innings in Adelaide from December 17 alongside the out-of-form Joe Burns after David Warner was also officially ruled out with an injured adductor muscle.

But the 22-year-old, who whacked back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season, was struck on the helmet during a warm-up match between India A and Australia A during the week.

Due to his history of concussion injuries, selectors are taking no chances.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad,” said National Selector Trevor Hohns.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test.”

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Harris made his debut against India at Adelaide two years ago and has played nine Tests, but not since Australia retained the Ashes in England last year.

He is back in the frame after scoring 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Shield matches this season.

Australia are still sweating on the fitness of young allrounder Cameron Green, who was firming for a Test debut until he too suffered a blow to the head.

Green took a fierce hit to his temple while bowling on Friday as depleted Australia suffered a fresh concussion scare against India A ahead of next week’s first Test.

Green was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah when the tail-ender smacked the ball straight back, striking him in the side of the head. The blow sounded fairly severe in an empty stadium as Green went down on the pitch. Standing at the non-striker’s end, Mohammed Siraj immediately threw his bat aside and ran to Green’s aid as the bowler dropped to the floor.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge late Friday said he had a mild concussion and was being monitored.

