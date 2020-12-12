When the last over of the day began at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, Rishabh Pant was batting on 81 off 67 balls. Jack Wildermuth ran into bowl and nailed a short-ball first up that thudded into Pant’s ribs when he went for a pull shot. Many thought that he will be put off by that. Perhaps he will see the day’s play out and come back in the morning for a hit to reach his century?

But, needing 19 runs to reach his century with five balls remaining, Pant clobbered Wildermuth for 4, 4, 6, 4, 4, to remain unbeaten on a blistering 103 off only 73 balls.

Allan Border, on commentary duties, was joking when he asked after the first four whether Pant was actually going to try and reach the century before stumps. But Pant took it seriously, smashing the next ball down the ground for four before a pull shot that went into the stands for a six. Then followed a four through cover and with just one run needed off the last ball, he was gifted a full toss. As if it would have mattered where the ball landed, though.

“Seriously good hitting of the cricket ball. It’s a fantastic hundred,” said Border.

Overall, he hit nine fours and six sixes during his blistering innings.

Watch the highlights of the last over and his innings below:

