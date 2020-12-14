Barcelona’s clash against last season’s runner-up Paris Saint-Germain headlines the Uefa Champions League round of 16 fixtures as the draw for the first knockout round was completed on Monday.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, who are yet to lose a match since the beginning of the last season in the Champions League, face Italy’s Lazio in what will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were handed a tough draw, facing Atletico Madrid in the first knockout round of Europe’s most coveted club event.

English giants Manchester City and Liverpool will both be facing Bundesliga clubs, taking on Borussian Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig.

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. The teams that finished first in their groups will play the second leg at home.

Here are the round of 16 fixtures (seeded teams on the right): Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Lazio vs Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea RB Leipzig vs Liverpool FC Porto vs Juventus FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Atalanta vs Real Madrid

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is confirmed 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fjePmoCR2L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2020

More to follow