Struggling in the domestic league, Manchester United and Arsenal have been handed tough matches in the round of 32 of Uefa Europa League when the draw took place on Monday.

Champions League draw: Barcelona-PSG clash headlines round of 16, Chelsea face Atletico

United, having slipped into Europa League after crashing out of their group in the Champions League, face high-flying La Liga side Real Sociedad. David Silva’s new team are setting the pace in Spain this season.

Meanwhile Arsenal, who are in crisis in the Premier League but had a perfect record in Europe, take on Portuguese giants Benfica. The latter are placed second in Portugal’s top flight while Arsenal are starting at a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Tottenham face Austrian side Wolfsberger and Leicester City will take on Slavia Prague, while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Winners of Europa League get direct entry into next season’s Champions League.

The first legs of the knockout fixtures are scheduled for Thursday 18 February, with the second legs on 25 February. Seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixtures (seeded teams on the left): Wolfsberger v Tottenham Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge Real Sociedad v Manchester United Benfica v Arsenal Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan Royal Antwerp v Rangers Slavia Prague v Leicester RB Salzburg v Villarreal Braga v Roma Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen Molde v Hoffenheim Granada v Napoli Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk Lille v Ajax Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven View Commen