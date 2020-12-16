Struggling with injuries and form elsewhere in the squad, Australia will be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Starc, who rejoined the squad after a break from the bubble on compassionate leave due to an illness in the family, for the first Test against India as the senior speedster has been phenomenal in pink ball games.

The left-arm pacer had a poor white-ball series as he sprayed the ball all around. He was carted all over the park by the Indian batsmen but the pink ball usually gets the best out of him and the Indians will be wary of that.

The left-arm pacer has the best bowling returns in pink-ball matches with 42 wickets at an average of 19.23 in from seven day-night Tests.