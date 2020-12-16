With Virat Kohli returning to India after the first Test of the four-match series in Australia, the Indian captain on Wednesday put his weight behind Ajinkya Rahane to deliver as the leader of the group for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli will lead India in the first Test match starting in Adelaide from Thursday and then return home for the birth of his first child. Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Test team is expected to lead India in the remaining three matches and Kohli had no hesitation in backing him to keep the team going in the right direction.

“I have said it earlier too, we have had a lot of mutual understanding, respect over the years. The partnerships we have had in the middle are also based on the trust we have,” Kohli said in the pre-match interaction with media on how the transition is going to be.

“Jinks did a tremendous job in the practice matches. We already know the template as a team, I am sure he will a tremendous job in my absence. I feel like this is really his time to step up as a batsman and captain. We are on the same page completely, the vision remains to put in good performances for India,” Kohli added.

Excited to be back playing Test cricket 🇮🇳🏏 Looking forward to a competitive game 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Mm5FU8ISsB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 16, 2020

Earlier during the Australian summer, former India coach Greg Chappell had called Kohli the “most Australian non-Australian” cricketer of all time and thanked the sport’s “most important” figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his “all-out aggression”.

Responding to what it meant to be called that, Kohli said that he is a representation of New India.

“I’d like to say I’ve been myself. The way my personality and character is the representation of New India, where we want to take on challenges, with optimism. Our focus remains on doing well, for us focus is how well we can perform [despite all that is being said outside,]” Kohli added.

Kohli said that India’s past performances in Adelaide won’t matter because this is going to a different ball game. He said India must remain in the present and not look back or look too far ahead.

“Pink ball Test is probably going to be more challenging in terms of conditions. The focus will be understand the difficulties and counter as best. Have to play our best cricket to win,” he said.

