There were a lot of questions and observations from the cricket community after India named their playing XI for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a day before the pink-ball affair at Adelaide.

The Indian think-tank preferred Prithvi Shaw over an in-form Shubman Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal while veteran Wriddhiman Saha was selected over Rishabh Pant – both calls that had mixed responses.

Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.

Pant had scored a hundred in the pink ball practice game while Saha had scored a gutsy 50 that got more credence than Pant’s 100 against slow bowlers.

The four-Test series begins on Thursday with a day/night contest.

Expectations:



Gill & Pant should be in



Reality:



Shaw & Saha will be playing — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 16, 2020

Well done India...announcing the team on the eve of a Test gives ample time fr the playing Eleven to prepare mentally..& now for the good intent of a ‘committed’ fight...All the Best Fellas.. GodBless All Always..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 16, 2020

Like the fact that India has announced the playing eleven up front. Shows clarity of thought. Like the spinner being picked, his will be a holding role. Have gone with the better keeper and have shown faith in the top six batsmen to get the runs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2020

It’s not often that India announces the playing XI on the eve of the test. This time they have. Shaw and Saha playing tomorrow. The most incredible thing about these selections is that you could argue for and against them with equal conviction... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2020

I would have picked a different opener on form, but the fact that stability and consistency in selection is being maintained is a good thing.



Pretty excited to see Umesh get an potential full series. He's impressed in Tests the few times he's been asked to come in. #AUSvIND https://t.co/owjvdNDTHj — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 16, 2020

A lot of you have asked about Shaw over Gill and Saha over Pant. Frankly there are very good reasons why they have been chosen. On the flipside you can easily argue why Gill ought to have played or Pant. That’s the charm. Now will these selections justify the captains call? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 16, 2020

Team India for Adelaide d/n Test starting tomorrow. Shaw gets lifeline to redeem career as opener. Saha’s superior wk skills — crucial in longest format — override Pant’s power strokeplay. Overall good balance of youth and experience. Now to actualise the potential pic.twitter.com/s9HBeArT7d — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 16, 2020

Earlier, Australia used to announce playing X1 a day before the Test but India didn't. Now, India announcing playing X1 a day before the Test but Australia didn't. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2020

Prithvi Shaw to open with Mayank Agarwal in first Test. This is going to be the making or breaking of Prithvi Shaw. First up a test against the pace attack and then Nathan Lyon. Any batsman coming through it, is genuine quality. #AusvIndia — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) December 16, 2020

Tad unfair on Shubman Gill but Prithvi Shaw is an impact player like Virender Sehwag. Has been in terrible form though. Hope he can repay the team management's faith. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 16, 2020

No left-handed batsmen in India Playing 11 .... 🤔...Pant would have fit in the place of Saha...as we need quick runs in end who can play aggressive along with tail.@BCCI #INDvAUS https://t.co/ha1N9gtWxu — Rockstar Ravindra Jadeja Fan (@sfdepanc) December 16, 2020

- Saha is preferred over him

- KL took keeping so that people don't have to bear Pant's awful keeping

- Thala played for 2 years extra because he knew pant was his replacement.

- Delhi Capitals preferred losing games than playing this fat cylinder for 14 games.



fIRsT ChOiCe 😭 https://t.co/5RHe0C8hsk — AFC Abhi (@AfcAbhi) December 16, 2020

Virat so difficult to read when it comes to playing XI. Tried to second guess him below👇

But love the 11 he has picked for tomorrow! Given recent past Test performances the importance it deserves. 👍 The point I was trying to raise in this HT column. https://t.co/RRvPm0z6cy https://t.co/xpCd6JxANA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 16, 2020

And some humour, of course

Yet to spot that "India drops Pant" headline that will go viral. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 16, 2020