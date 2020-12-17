Australia vs India, first Test, day one live: Shaw falls for a duck as Starc strikes early
Coverage of the first day of the first match between Australia and India as Border Gavaskar Series gets underway.
Ind 7/1 after 5 overs (Agarwal 5, Pujara 2): Very good start by Australia but the batsmen look a little calmer now. The feet are moving that little bit better. There is some extra bounce on offer for the bowlers.
Ind 1/1 after 2 overs (Agarwal 0, Pujara 1): Hazlewood follows up Starc’s over with a maiden. Starc is getting good shape as well. This will be a testing period for India. They have to play it out without any further loss of wickets.
Ind 0/1 after 0.2 balls (Agarwal 0): WICKET! Starc sends Shaw back. Played on. The left-armer got that to move a little. Shaw is gone for a duck – just moved a little late. Pujara walks out to bat.
09.23 am: India will want to get around 300 in their first innings to set the match and the series up. Early wickets will give Australia a boost and Kohli’s team will want to avoid that at all costs.
09.19 am: Mitchell Starc, the left-arm pacer, has the best bowling returns in pink-ball matches with 42 wickets at an average of 19.23 in from seven day-night Tests.
09.17 am: Some pretty good memories for India at Adelaide – Dravid’s double century, Agarkar’s spell, Kohli’s centuries and this...
09.14 am: Big debut for Green. We’ve already seen how well he can bat in the warm-up game but here’s a little more about him.
09.10 am: Allan Border believes it is a very good toss to win.
“A good toss to win. Slightly overcast in Adelaide but the conditions are good for batting,” said Border. “Less grass on the pitch than I have seen previously.”
09.09 am: At the toss, Kohli said, “Looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board are priceless, especially away from home.”
09.05 am: And here’s India’s playing XI in case you missed the announcement yesterday.
India XI: P Shaw, M Agarwal, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, W Saha, R Ashwin, U Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah
09.03 am: Paine said he is happy to bowl first but they would have liked to bat first too. And we finally know Australia’s playing XI.
Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
09.01 am: India have won the toss and they are going to bat first.
08.59 am: Glenn McGrath feels like this is a pretty good pitch but the toss will be crucial given that it is a day/night game.
08.57 am: And here’s what the Adelaide pitch looks like! What do you think...
08.56 am: Allrounder Cameron Green has cleared the concussion test. He will be making his Australia Test debut today.
08.52 am: Before we look forward, a 6-minute recap of the last Border Gavaskar Trophy:
08.50 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between Australia and India. It’s a historic occasion for India, as they get ready for a pink-ball Test away from home. It means, for an Adelaide Test, fans in India do not have to wake up too early. It’s a nice and easy 9.30 am start, but it’s not going to be nice and easy for the Indian team this around you’d think. A Test series in Australia is as tough as international cricket gets, and it is a test India will look to ace once again.
Big news: India announced XI
India have kept faith with opener Prithvi Shaw while opting for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide starting Thursday.
Selectors also confirmed Umesh Yadav as the third seamer alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of the injured Ishant Sharma, while Ravi Ashwin won the race to be their frontline spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.
The flamboyant Shaw was under pressure from another young talent – Shubman Gill, also 21 – to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal after just one decent knock in four warm-up innings.
But he will take the field for his fifth cap on Thursday while Gill continues his wait to earn a first.
India won their maiden series 2-1 in Australia in 2018-19 – including victory in Adelaide, although that game was not a day-night Test.
India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
