Amit Pagnis was on Thursday named as coach of the Mumbai team for the 2020-’21 domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament from January 10.

The Mumbai Cricket Association made the announcement through a media release.

“Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA has appointed Amit Pagnis as coach of the Mumbai Senior Men Team for the season 2020-21(ending 31st March 2021),” the release jointly issued by secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated.

The CIC comprises former India players Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

Pagnis, 42, played 95 first-class matches in which he scored 5,851 runs.

The domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Domestic giants Mumbai are placed in Elite Group E and will play their matches in Mumbai only.