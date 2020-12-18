Australia vs India, first Test, day two live: After fascinating day one, who’s going to push ahead?
Coverage of the first day of the first match between Australia and India as Border Gavaskar Series gets underway.
First Test, Day 1: For Virat Kohli and his team, patience was thwarted by indecision
Stumps, day 1: India 233/6
09.01 am: Not sure about you but we are excited to watch Jasprit Bumrah bat.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day two in the first Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.
What a day it was to welcome back Test cricket for both sides after a long break. The thrills and (literal) spills of the white-ball formats were great over six matches, but in classic Test cricket fashion, the first day packed enough twists and turns by itself.
First over of the day, there was a wicket for Starc. And then, two sessions of old-fashioned, attritional cricket. And then, when another century beckoned at Adelaide Oval, Kohli was run out. That triggered a collapse for India. Finally, a crucial little partnership between Saha and Ashwin to ensure India did not fold up after a collapse. India finished on 233/6 after 89 overs.
What’s in store on day 2?