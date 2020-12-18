World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine’s Marianna Basanets on Friday.

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semi-finals by beating Ukraine’s Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage.

Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova’s Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany’s Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semi-finals.

In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France’s Samuel Kistohurry.

However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands’ Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarter-final stage.

Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semi-final clash.

The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.