Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the 150lb (68kg) FloWrestling invitational meet in Austin, Texas, on Friday. The 26-year-old, who skipped the ongoing Individual World Cup to train in the USA, defeated two-time world championships medallist James Green in the final round.
The event featured an eight-man field with Punia facing Pat Lugo in the first round. The Indian’s victory of the event saw his take home $25,000 as prize money.
Punia, who competed after almost a year, said he was happy to start on a winning note after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are glimpses of Punia’s performance at the event: