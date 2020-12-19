Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the 150lb (68kg) FloWrestling invitational meet in Austin, Texas, on Friday. The 26-year-old, who skipped the ongoing Individual World Cup to train in the USA, defeated two-time world championships medallist James Green in the final round.

The event featured an eight-man field with Punia facing Pat Lugo in the first round. The Indian’s victory of the event saw his take home $25,000 as prize money.

Punia, who competed after almost a year, said he was happy to start on a winning note after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glad with my performance & happy to start on a winning note after such a long break due to pandemic. Thank you all for the love, support & blessings !!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/N1soHaMwtS — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) December 19, 2020

Here are glimpses of Punia’s performance at the event:

