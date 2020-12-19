Heading into day three of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, the match was hanging nicely in the balance as both teams had a real chance of emerging victorious. However, it only took about 40 minutes on Saturday morning for the Australian fast bowlers to absolutely finish off the contest.

India’s innings finished at 36/9 (with Mohammed Shami retired hurt) as Australia were left with a target of 90 runs. This is India’s lowest ever innings total in Test cricket.

India, who started the day on 9/1 from six overs in their second innings, were leading by 62 runs. They would have hoped to bat for most of the day and end up giving a target of at least 250 to Australia.

But what happened at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday morning was simply a jaw-dropping experience.

Here’s how India’s wickets fell:

1/7

2/7

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/19

7/26

8/26

9/31

9/36 (Shami retired hurt)

Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah hit it straight back to Pat Cummins, India’s batsmen went down like ninepins.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane got out for zero, captain Virat Kohli could manage just a four behind square on the off, Mayank Agarwal scored 9 off 40, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha hardly contributed, while Ravichandran Ashwin perished for a first ball duck.

To make matters worse, pacer Shami retired hurt after suffering a nasty blow to his arm and that’s how India’s innings wrapped up.

Ouch...



Shami is getting some treatment for a nasty blow on the arm: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SyodTTQXO0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Although India’s collapse was truly sensational, nothing could be taken away from the phenomenal fast bowling by the Australians.

Josh Hazlewood finished with memorable figures of 5/8 from five overs, with Pat Cummins picking up the other four wickets for 21 runs from 10.2 overs. The two right-arm quicks were deadly accurate and produced some near-unplayable deliveries to the Indian batsmen.

Twitter, of course was at a loss of words for the sensational morning of Test cricket.

Here are some reactions:

Congratulations to Josh Hazelwood on taking 200 Test Wickets. Intelligence combined with pace, bounce, control & consistency. So proud of you mate #fastbowler #FBC #200wickets #ausvind https://t.co/Eq5bqGVeD8 — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) December 19, 2020

If i call (492)04084041 who will I get through to? Just took the digits from India’s batting card and wondered #AUSvsIND 😢 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 19, 2020

No batsman reaching double digits in a Test innings:



South Africa (2nd inns) vs England, Birmingham 1924

India (2nd inns) vs Australia, Adelaide 2020#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2020

The total of 36 today is....

-India's lowest ever total in Tests

-Lowest by any side in day-night Tests#AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 19, 2020

36 - India have compiled their lowest total in a men's Test innings (36); in addition, it is also the joint-lowest team total in the format on Australian soil (also 36 by South Africa v Australia, February 1932 in Melbourne). Nadir.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDUtgsqOop — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 19, 2020

Shaw: 4

Agarwal: 9

Bumrah: 2

Pujara: 0

Kohli: 4

Rahane: 0

Vihari: 8

Saha: 4

Ashwin: 0

Umesh: 4*

Shami: 1



India finish on 36-9, their lowest score in Test cricket history. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/znbQT0zMeL — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) December 19, 2020

36 and done.



India conceded 52 runs for last 2 Aus wkts. Dropped 5-6 catches. Should have had a 100-run lead.



But... not sure 136 would have been enough even then. Such has been this morning. Still shell shocked at that bowling spell.



Hazlewood-Cummins ⭐️⭐️. #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 19, 2020

This is some of the finest line and length bowling you will see. Forcing the batsmen to play in that uncomfortable corridor and doing just enough. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2020

Calendar years without a century for Virat Kohli



In International cricket:

2008 (Played 5 ODIs)

2020 (Played 3 Tests, 9 ODIs, 10 T20Is)



In Professional cricket:

2006 (5 FC, 1 List A)

2020 (3 FC, 9 List A, 25 T20s)#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2020

Have we seen any other Test Match in the recent past where the Pace bowlers of both teams have been this accurate and relentless. Fast bowlers at the peak of their game. Great to watch. #AUSvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 19, 2020

Seam bowling masterclass from Hazelwood. #AUSvIND — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) December 19, 2020

Game over.



And the worst part is... you cannot even be angry at that. Not like they have been rash shots.



This is simply unplayable stuff from Australian bowlers. #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 19, 2020

Fewest runs added by India’s top-6 in a Test innings where all six dismissed:



19 v Aus, Adelaide, 2020 (3rd inn.)

20 v NZ, Hyderabad, 1969 (2nd inn.)

21 v NZ, Mohali, 1999 (1st inn.) #INDvsAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 19, 2020

2....W...................W....W...W...4W..



Australia take 5 for 6 in 7 overs #AUSvIND — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) December 19, 2020

India has never been 19/6 in their Test history!

Previous: 25/6 in the 4th innings at Kingsmead, Durban in Dec 1996. India then were dismissed for 66 #AusvInd#IndvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 19, 2020

First innings of 2018 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide

Kohli caught at gully (Khawaja flying) to Cummins : 3 runs

Second innings of 2020 #AusvInd Test at Adelaide

Kohli caught at gully (Green) to Cummins : 4 runs

Action replay two years apart... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2020

Seam bowling >>>>>>> Swing bowling — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 19, 2020

What's the process to expedite the visa and quarantine period for VVS, Tendulkar and Dravid? #INDvsAUS — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) December 19, 2020

Getting Indian run machine Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck amid a stunning batting collapse - #OhWhatAFeeling indeed! #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/3htz5NLNFY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Cameron Green did well to hold on here!



Absolute scenes as Pat Cummins also celebrates his 150th Test wicket.#AUSvIND | @hcltech pic.twitter.com/PQscMWsdIz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Kohli gone too. India 19/6



Lowest ever total in Test cricket is 26



India's lowest total in Test cricket is 42



India's lowest total in Australia is 58. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) December 19, 2020

Fewest Test inns to reach 150 wickets (Aus)



Grimmett 49

Warne 55

Lillee 59

MacGill 59

CUMMINS 59#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 19, 2020

