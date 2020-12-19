Star Australia opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott flew out to Melbourne ahead of schedule on Saturday as concern’s over Sydney’s coronavirus cluster grew.

Warner and Abbott were recovering from a groin and calf injury respectively. The two, originally included in Australia’s 17-member Test squad, had not travelled to Adelaide after opting to undergo rehab in Sydney.

However, the pair left for Melbourne to avoid being caught in Sydney where the number of cases in the northern beaches increased, according to a report in Sydney Morning Herald.

The increase in cases has forced the New South Wales government to impose restrictions and Cricket Australia is not taking any chances considering the situation and the possibility of the Victorian government shutting its border.

“Given the concern, Victoria might close the border to people coming from Sydney, plans were quickly made on Saturday for the pair to head to Melbourne to start isolating there before linking up with the travelling Test series bubble when the Australian and Indian squads fly there following the first Test,” the report stated.

Currently, anyone who has visited COVID hotspots in Sydney has to quarantine for two weeks if they enter Victoria.

The outbreak in Sydney also impacted the broadcasters with former Australian pacer and Fox Cricket commentator Brett Lee deciding to return home to northern Sydney on Friday.

Two Sydney-based members of the broadcaster had also returned home, two more decided to work from the hotel while three members of the SEN commentary team, which was covering the first Test, left Adelaide.

The Boxing Day Test is scheduled to begin in Melbourne from December 26.