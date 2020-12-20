Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is recovering from a thumb injury, could miss the opening Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui beginning December 26.

Babar, who has been Pakistan’s top run-scorer across all three formats since 2019, suffered a fracture in his thumb during a throw-down session in Queenstown on December 12 which ruled him out of the three-match T20I series.

Pakistan has also lost opener Imam-ul-Haq due to a thumb fracture. Imam has been advised a 12-day rest.

Babar’s absence a major setback for Pakistan, says Waqar Younis



“Babar is under rehab and has done some light training but whether he will be 100% match fit in time for the first Test is a long shot,” an official aware of the developments in New Zealand said.

Pakistan, led by vice-captain Shadab Khan, lost the first T20 in Auckland on Friday. The Pakistan squad had to undergo an extended 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch after around 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 with four diagnosed as historical cases and six new infections.

If Babar is not fit in time for the first Test, wicketkeeper-batman Muhammad Rizwan will lead the side as he was named Test vice-captain before the tour.