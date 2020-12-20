Sheffield United were cruelly denied their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday as Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser for Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Chris Wilder’s bottom-placed team looked set to claim all three points at the Amex Stadium despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half.

But Welbeck’s goal left United with just two points from 14 games – eight points from safety.

Brighton enjoyed greater possession during the opening 45 minutes, with Aaron Connolly forcing a save from Aaron Ramsdale, while Neal Maupay had two close-range efforts blocked.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when John Lundstram was dismissed following intervention from VAR.

Lundstram was initially shown a yellow card for a lunge on Brighton’s Joel Veltman before his punishment was upgraded to red after referee Peter Bankes watched a replay of the challenge on the pitchside monitor.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Blades went ahead as substitute Jayden Bogle marked his Premier League debut with the opening goal in the 63rd minute.

The former Derby player drilled home via a deflection off Adam Webster after good work from David McGoldrick.

Brighton pushed hard for an equaliser and finally found it with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Sheffield failed to deal with a ball lofted into the box by Leandro Trossard and substitute Welbeck thumped in his second goal of the season.

Brighton came close to winning it in the final few seconds but Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed against the crossbar and it ended 1-1.