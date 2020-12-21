Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin reckons the opening day-night Test was India’s best shot at getting a win in the ongoing series as it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround after the demoralising eight-wicket loss in Adelaide.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I don’t think they will (recover from the loss),” Haddin told SEN Radio.

The 43-year-old, who featured in 66 Tests for Australia, feels the conditions at the Adelaide Oval were conducive to the Indian bowling attack.

“I thought their only opportunity to win a Test match was the first Test at Adelaide. I thought the conditions suited their bowling and I thought they’d get enough runs. But I don’t think they’ll be able to turn it around.

“You’ve got one Test up at Brisbane where no one beats Australia. These next two wickets will be suited to Indian cricket, but I don’t think they’ll be able to turn it around,” Haddin added.

India created history by registering their first series win Down Under in 2018-19 on the back of a lethal pace-bowling attack.

However, the visitor’s are without the experienced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, who suffered a fracture after being hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India’s second innings on Saturday.

“They had a great bowling attack the last time they come out here, and now with Shami out with a broken arm they don’t have enough depth to cover that,” Haddin said.

Reflecting on the Indian batting collapse, Haddin said, “I think it’s really concerning.”

“Yes India were driving the game and we were talking at the start of day three about how Australia would get back into it, but the collapse they had has to leave some marks.”

With skipper Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his child, India are faced with selection dilemmas.

“There were a few performances from the Indian batsmen that will come under scrutiny over the next week. Do they go in with (Wriddhiman) Saha? Who goes to the top order for Prithvi Shaw? Rohit Sharma comes out of quarantine, does he come back into the side? They have a lot of things they’re going to have to tackle over this next week leading into this next Test,” Haddin added.

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26.