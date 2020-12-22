New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell pulled off one of the best catches of the year and he was not in the playing XI for the hosts in Napier.

In the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, the Kiwi cricketer came up with a stunning effort of Scott Kuggeleijn’s bowling to dismiss Haider Ali.

According to ESPNCricinfo, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill had stepped off the field and Mitchell had just come in as a substitute when he pulled off the improbable catch in the last over of the powerplay.

Mitchell went on to complete two more catches on the field, as he was involved in the first three Pakistan dismissals.

New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 174 in the third Twenty20 international at Napier’s McLean Park on Tuesday as the Black Caps sought a series clean sweep.

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173/7 after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63. Pakistan, however, managed to claw one back in the series, reaching 177/6 in 19.4 overs.