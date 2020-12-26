Australia vs India, 2nd Test, day one live: Jasprit Bumrah strikes early to dismiss Joe Burns
Live updates from opening day of the second Test between Australia and India.
India made four changes to playing XI after defeat in Adelaide.
Tim Paine opted to bat first.
Live updates
Correction: Australia 17/1 after 6 overs: Umesh is not getting radar right at all. A bit all over the place at the moment. A boundary for Wade, and then straying on to ML’s pads.
Australia 10/1 after 5 overs: And beats Labuschagne with almost the exact same delivery! It’s just the vagaries of Test cricket. Burns played forward and edged one, Labuschagne was at the crease and was beaten.
AUSTRALIA 10/1: WICKET!!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes! Joe Burns is gone. Bumrah deserved an early wicket for the rhythm he started off with. Slightly fuller, shaped away perhaps and takes the outside edge. The angle really did the trick there. Top stuff. His 10th wicket at MCG.
Australia 10/0 after 4 overs: CHANCE! Oh so close for India. An absolute peach by Umesh squares up Wade, but the outside edge falls short of a diving Gill at second slip. And in typical Umesh style, that peach is followed by a gift of a wide half volley for four.
Australia 4/0 after 3 overs: Bumrah with a much more probing over again, bringing one back to Wade to start with. A couple of awkward leaves too. Finishes with a good outswinger to Burns.
Australia 3/0 after 2 overs: After a few comfortable leaves with the angle, Wade gets Australia going with possibly the first of many threes. Driven confidently. Umesh did not get his line right in that over.
Umesh Yadav from the other end...
Australia 0/0 after 1 over: Bumrah starts off with a wide one but gets progressively fuller (and closer to the channel outside off) as the over went on. Burns threw his bat at the last one and missed it.
Jasprit Bumrah with the ball in hand... here. we. go!
05.01 am: National anthems done (a bit longer than 52 seconds, that Indian rendition). We are all set.
India’s Test record at MCG
|Result
|Margin
|Start Date
|Australia
|233 runs
|1 Jan 1948
|Australia
|inns & 177 runs
|6 Feb 1948
|Australia
|inns & 4 runs
|30 Dec 1967
|India
|222 runs
|30 Dec 1977
|India
|59 runs
|7 Feb 1981
|Draw
|-
|26 Dec 1985
|Australia
|8 wickets
|26 Dec 1991
|Australia
|180 runs
|26 Dec 1999
|Australia
|9 wickets
|26 Dec 2003
|Australia
|337 runs
|26 Dec 2007
|Australia
|122 runs
|26 Dec 2011
|Draw
|-
|26 Dec 2014
|India
|137 runs
|26 Dec 2018
4.50 am:
Test cap No 297: Shubman Gill
Test cap No 298: Mohammed Siraj
Ashish Magotra: 4:30 in the morning. Toss done. The anticipation of the first hour. The magnificent sight that is the G. This is the true cricket in Australia feeling that we all grew up with. Day/night Tests don’t cut it yet.
Team news: Of course, Australia are unchanged. And for India, changes aplenty.
Australia’s XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Jazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.
India’s XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin Ravichandran, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS UPDATE: A good toss to win for Australia, one thinks. Tim Paine opts to bat first.
4.25 am: Remember, there has not been any cricket played so far this summer at MCG, so there could be freshness on this pitch. But usually, this is a bat-first venue. An interesting toss coming up.
4.20 am: Among all Test venues in Australia, India have won the most matches at MCG.
India's record at Australian venues
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|13
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0.375
|Adelaide Oval
|13
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0.250
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|12
|1
|5
|0
|6
|0.200
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.333
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.000
|Perth Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
04.10 am: Hello and good morning to all Indian fans waking up nice and early on this Saturday. The Boxing Day Test is one of those occasions no cricket fan wants to miss.
India face a daunting task, make no mistake, as they prepare to bounce back from the Adelaide debacle: a task made tougher by the absence of Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.
Ajinkya Rahane, who has assumed the captaincy, said he didn’t plan to disturb Kohli as he prepares for his wife to give birth, but said they spoke at length before he left.
“Virat spoke to all of us before leaving Adelaide, about being positive, just playing to our strengths and just to play as a team, as a unit, which is what we have been doing for so many years,” he said.
“The last Test match, we had, comparatively, two good days and just one bad one where we lost it completely.
“This week was all about backing ourselves as individuals and as a team, playing to our strengths,” he added.
Australia captain Tim Paine Friday called India a proud nation that won’t roll over in the Boxing Day Test, and the hosts must be “bang on the mark” to inflict more misery after their Adelaide collapse.
Australia head into the second Test in Melbourne full of confidence after thumping the visitors by eight wickets inside three days last week, skittling them for an embarrassing 36 in the second innings.
But Paine said it would be a mistake to underestimate India despite the tourists missing superstar captain Virat Kohli, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.
They are also without pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who has reportedly fractured his wrist.
“We can’t pay any attention to mental scares or whatever anyone is talking about,” Paine said of India, who were savaged at home for their Adelaide capitulation.
“I mean, India is a proud cricket country, they are an extremely talented Test match side with lots of dangerous players.”
(With AFP inputs)