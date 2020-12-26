Given how much of a talking point India’s catching was at Adelaide Oval, it would have been a big problem if they had not held on to any early chance that came their way in the second Test that started at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After Rishabh Pant took a straightforward catch to dismiss Joe Burns, the second chance that was created fell to Ravindra Jadeja. Normally, it would have been a fairly regulation catch for a fielder of Jadeja’s quality as Matthew Wade went down the track and skied a length ball.

But debutant Shubman Gill seemed to want to make Jadeja work for it as he too went for the catch from short midwicket while the latter called for it from mid-on.

Luckily for India, Jadeja held on to the chance despite a collision, showing great balance and at the same time, making sure there were no bigger injury worries from the incident.

It was the first wicket of the morning for Ashwin Ravichandran and meant that Australia lost their openers early.

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test.

The visitors made four changes to the team that was beaten by eight wickets in the opening Test at Adelaide, where they were skittled for 36 in their second innings.

Opener Prithvi Shaw was dropped with Shubman Gill replacing him to make his debut, while Mohammad Siraj also earns a first cap in place of injured pace spearhead Mohammed Shami.

Rishabh Pant takes over from Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper while experienced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is back from injury to strengthen their bowling attack.

How good is that!



You can't keep @imjadeja out of action for too long. Playing his first Test of the tour, the all-rounder exhibits his top fielding skills with this amazing catch to dismiss Wade. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZeEdgksLdr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020

Howwwwww has Jadeja held onto that 😳😳😳 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 26, 2020

Don't think anyone other than Jadeja would have caught that, he was so comfortable and shows how good he is. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2020

Well if you were gonna trust ANY one to catch that it would be Ravi Jadeja! Even when there was almost a collision. Such a good fielder! 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 26, 2020

Gill must be thanking the stars that it was Jadeja and not Mushfiqur Rahim.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) December 26, 2020

With AFP inputs