Former England international and popular broadcaster Robin Jackman died on Saturday at the age of 75.
Jackman played four Tests and fifteen ODIs for England. He took 1605 wickets in 599 first-class and List A appearances for English county side Surrey. After his retirement, Jackman became a regular commentator for the South African broadcaster Supersport.
“We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the International Cricket Council tweeted.
(More to follow)
The news comes not long after another former England international and Surrey cricketer John Edrich had died.
A “fearless” opening batsman, Edrich died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.
Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander who played for county side Surrey scored 103 first-class centuries.
He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.
Former England great Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: “Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !!
“A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with...RIP”
ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “With John’s passing, we’ve lost a prolific and fearless batsman - one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.
“His duels with some of the world’s best fast bowlers were legendary, and it’s a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.”
(With AFP inputs)