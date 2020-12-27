Australia vs India, Melbourne Test, day 2 live: Shubman Gill falls after an important 45
Updates from day two of the second Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
India 64/3 after 23.4 overs: WICKET! Cummins strikes again. Excellent catch by Paine, one-handed to his right. Pujara gone after making 17 off 70. What a spell by the Aussie pace bowler though – his seventh over on the trot, high pace and superb accuracy. Just reward for him. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 17(70)
India 61/2 after 22 overs: WICKET! This time Cummins gets his reward for a fine, fine spell. Gill edges that through to the keeper. The young opener was dropped twice in his innings (on 4 and 28) but he wasn’t third time lucky too. Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45(65)
India 57/1 after 19 overs: Gill edged one through the vacant fourth slip area for a four but those were the only runs in the over. The young opener seems to be playing a little away from the body now. Needs to survive this spell.
India 53/1 after 18 overs: Another maiden over for Cummins. He is bringing some serious pace to the middle – all the deliveries were above 144 km/h.
India 53/1 after 17 overs: The bowling remains on point but India have had luck on their side. The batsmen need to make the most of it – survive now and put your team in a strong position.
India 52/1 after 16 overs: A few plays and misses for Pujara in the Cummins over but he is still there and that is all that matters for now.
India 50/1 after 15 overs: India have their first fifty-run partnership of the innings: Gill and Pujara have put on 50 off 84 balls. But it has not been easy today. It has been anything but. Important for India to get through this first hour without losing too many wickets.
India 40/1 after 14 overs: Another maiden over from Cummins. A tough start to the day for India.
India 40/1 after 13 overs: Big inside edge from Gill, on 28, off Hazlewood but Paine fails to hold on. Second life for the batsman, who was dropped on 4 earlier. The next ball after being dropped Gill got a four. India have their first runs off the day.
India 36/1 after 12 overs: A review to start the day but Pujara survived. Paine thought the batsman had nicked it through to him but the review showed he hadn’t. Cummins was on the mark to begin the day – the day begins with a maiden over.
Gill and Pujara are back on the field. It looks a bit overcast. Here we go!
04.55 am: Shubman Gill did so well last night to get through a few tough overs and India will hope he does the same during the first session of Day 2.
04.44 am: It drizzled a bit at Melbourne today morning and the pitch was under covers for a bit. It has cleared up now but it might have trapped some moisture and that might make for a very interesting first hour of play.
Hello, good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It promises to be another eventful day in the series that has not been short on action so far.
The score might read a number that makes Indian fans uncomfortable these days but at 36/1, it is the visitors who hold the advantage. Not for the first time in this series, India have enjoyed a good day. Australia were dismissed for 195 in their first innings of the second Test Saturday by an Indian team desperate to restore pride after losing the opening clash between the teams in Adelaide.
Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were all in the wickets as the hosts folded inside the first day after winning the toss and choosing to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48 on a pitch offering the bowlers both bounce and spin. Bumrah was the pick of the attack with 4/56.
Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.