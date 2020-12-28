Australia vs India, 2nd Test, day 3 live: Can Ajinkya Rahane and Co press home their advantage?
Updates from day three of the second Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
India 279/5 after 93 overs: Cummins starts off from the other end with a maiden over. Jadeja presenting an impressive straight bat to everything.
India 279/5 after 92 overs: Starc starts off the day with a three-run over. India will want to break this down into smaller targets and then go from there again.
04.54 am: India need to put Day 2 out of their minds and take fresh guard again. The Aussies will look to do the same as well. If the catches had been taken by the hosts, the match might have been in a very different position. Both teams will know that and even though India are ahead, there is still a long way to go in the game.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of day three of the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It has been two days of great Test cricket (especially if you are and Indian fan) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Can Australia bounce back on day three? How much will the game move forward?
Day 2 recap: Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock with a workmanlike century that steered India into a dominant position and took the sting out of Australia’s potent bowling attack in the second Test on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277/5 for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Stumps, day 2
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|Mayank Agarwal
|lbw Mitchell Starc
|0
|6
|0
|Shubman Gill
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|45
|65
|8
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|17
|70
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane*
|104
|200
|12
|Hanuma Vihari
|c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon
|21
|66
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc
|29
|40
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja*
|40
|104
|1