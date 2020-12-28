Tennis great Roger Federer has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open but plans to return in action later in February, his agent told Associated Press.

Federer was believed to have entered his name for the Major at Melbourne Park where he would have sought a seventh title.

“Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open. He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open,” Federer’s long-time representative Tony Godsick told AP in a statement.

Godsick added that the discussions with Federer will begin soon for tournaments that begin in late February.

While a majority of the top players are said to have committed their names to playing at the delayed season-opening Grand Slam in Australia, there had been question marks over Swiss great Federer, who warned this month he was in a “race against time” to be fit after two rounds of knee surgery. He has been training in Dubai, having missed the last two Majors in 2020.

The opening Grand Slam of the year, which will be played in front of at least 50% of normal crowds, has been pushed back three weeks until February 8.

All players must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival, during which they will constantly be tested for Covid-19 but allowed to train for five hours a day in a bio-secure bubble.

The men’s and women’s qualifiers will be held in Doha and Dubai respectively from January 10-13, with players arriving in Melbourne from January 15 on special charter flights.

A slimmed-down, 12-team ATP Cup, the relocated Adelaide International, and a ATP 250 tournament will all be played in Melbourne once players are out of isolation.

Two WTA 500 tournaments are also planned to be held concurrently at Melbourne Park on January 31-February 7.

Melbourne only emerged from a months-long lockdown in October following a second wave of Covid-19, complicating planning for the Grand Slam and how to allow so many players and support staff to enter the country safely.

Australia has largely contained the coronavirus although a new outbreak in Sydney last week has sparked fresh restrictions in parts of the city and even state border closures.

Federer has won the Australian Open six times. But after losing in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic, missed the rest of the Covid-interrupted 2020 season following surgery and could only watch as Rafael Nadal matched his record 20 Grand Slam titles with a 13th victory at the French Open.

(With AFP inputs)