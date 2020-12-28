In Australia for commentary duties during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a trip down memory lane, remembering a couple of famous wins in Melbourne and how he still has the ball from the 1983 World Cup final.

In an interview with former Australia pacer Damien Fleming for 7 Cricket, Gavaskar spoke about the near walkout during the 1981 Melbourne Test too.

You can watch the interview here:

Gavaskar played 11 Test matches in Australia and scored 920 runs with five centuries. He was also the captain of the team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

India's top Test batsmen in Australia

Player Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50
SR Tendulkar 20 1809 241* 53.2 6 7
V Kohli 12 1274 169 55.39 6 3
VVS Laxman 15 1236 178 44.14 4 4
R Dravid 15 1143 233 43.96 1 6
V Sehwag 10 948 195 47.4 2 4
SM Gavaskar 11 920 172 51.11 5 1
