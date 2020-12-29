Australia vs India, 2nd Test, day 4 live: Can Ajinkya Rahane and Co level the series?
Updates from day four of the 2nd Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
Australia 143/6 after 75 overs: A maiden over by Siraj. Great cat and mouse battle on in the middle. Green standing out of his crease to try and take LBW out of the equation.
Australia 143/6 after 74 overs: Ashwin continues from the other end. The start of a new day and all but this partnership has already put on 44 in 160 deliveries.
Australia 141/6 after 73 overs: Bumrah goes out of the attack and Siraj comes in. Rahane starting with his best bowlers but with the new ball due, gives the ball to the youngster now.
Australia 140/6 after 72 overs: No leg gully for Ashwin as well and a ball went through that area. A bit too safe from India?
Australia 138/6 after 71 overs: Good steady stuff by the Indians. They are staying patient for now. Green can bat – he has a first-class average of 51. And so can Cummins. Australia lead by 7 runs.
Australia 136/6 after 69 overs: Two maiden overs on the trot and an edge from Cummins that almost carried to first slip.
Australia 136/6 after 68 overs: Ashwin from the other end. And a maiden over to start off the day.
Australia 136/6 after 67 overs: Steady start by Bumrah but every run is going to be key given India’s struggles against the tail and the struggles of their batting too.
Jasprit Bumrah to start off...
Watch highlights of day 3:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four in the second Test between Australia and India. The venue is Melbourne Cricket Ground where India will be hoping to bring up a series-levelling win after three riveting days of Test cricket.
On Monday, India’s bowling attack ripped through Australia’s top order to leave the hosts with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble. At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133/6 with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.
India are doing so with a depleted attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.
It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, but the remaining bowlers admirably picked up the slack.
India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277 for five in reply to Australia’s 195.
It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s magnificent 112 and Jadeja’s 57. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.
Australia 2nd innings
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Matthew Wade
|lbw Ravindra Jadeja
|40
|137
|29.19
|3
|Joe Burns
|c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav
|4
|10
|40.00
|0
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c Ajinkya Rahane b Ravichandran Ashwin
|28
|49
|57.14
|1
|Steve Smith
|b Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|30
|26.66
|0
|Travis Head
|c Mayank Agarwal b Mohammed Siraj
|17
|46
|36.95
|0
|Cameron Green
|NOT OUT
|17
|65
|26.15
|2
|Tim Paine
|c Rishabh Pant b Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|9
|11.11
|0
|Pat Cummins
|NOT OUT
|15
|53
|28.30
|1
India 1st innings
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Mayank Agarwal
|lbw Mitchell Starc
|0
|6
|0.00
|0
|Shubman Gill
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|45
|65
|69.23
|8
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|17
|70
|24.28
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|run out (Marnus Labuschagne/Tim Paine)
|112
|223
|50.22
|12
|Hanuma Vihari
|c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon
|21
|66
|31.81
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc
|29
|40
|72.50
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc
|57
|159
|35.84
|3
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c Nathan Lyon b Josh Hazlewood
|14
|42
|33.33
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon
|9
|19
|47.36
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c Travis Head b Nathan Lyon
|0
|1
|0.00
|0
|Mohammed Siraj*
|0
|2
|0.00
|0
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 2, b 12, lb 6)
|22
With AFP inputs