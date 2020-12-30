Former Australia captain Ian Chappell, in a column for Mid-Day, hailed the Indian cricket team for it’s eight-wicket win in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India were down in the dumps after recording their lowest ever total in Test cricket which led to a huge defeat in Adelaide. But Ajinkya Rahane and his men turned things around emphatically at the MCG to level the four-match series 1-1.

Relating India’s win in the second Test to a ‘Houdini act’, Chappell said it was remarkable the visitors could bounce back despite losing two key players ahead of the match.

“Battered by being dismissed for a deflating 36 in Adelaide and bruised by the loss of skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Shami, India conjured up a remarkable victory that would have done Harry Houdini proud,” said the 77-year-old.

What impressed Chappell was how confident the Indian team was right from the get-go in Melbourne. Despite the crushing defeat in the first Test, the visitors came out all guns blazing at the MCG.

“One of the more amazing things about India’s fourth victory at the MCG; after Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat, Rahane and Co walked on to the ground looking full of confidence. It was like they were suffering from dementia; they couldn’t remember last week but they had clear recall of distant victories,” said Chappell.

He attributed India’s positive approach to skipper Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah, whom he termed the leader of the bowling attack.

“This pair proved that appearances weren’t deceiving,” said Chappell. “Inspired by their calmness and their deeds, other heroes surfaced. Ravichandran Ashwin twirled away successfully, first bamboozling Matthew Wade and then tying Steve Smith in knots. Smith’s early demise added to India’s burgeoning confidence.

“Then it was the turn of the debutants to inhale the pervading scent. Both Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj acquitted themselves admirably, displaying both the talent and temperament to suggest they’ll serve India well for many years.”

