Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play domestic cricket again after being included in the Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

His seven-year ban ended in September this year. He shared a video of him on Twitter receiving his cap.

A Kerala Cricket Association official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team while Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month. But the inaugural KCA President’s Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces – Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop MP, Midhun PK and Rojith KG have also been included.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the Punjab probables for the 20 tournament, has not made the final cut. ESPNcricinfo reported that the 39-year-old was not given an NOC for his domestic return.

Yuvraj had participated in the Global T20 league in Canada after his retirement and the BCCI’s rule says that cricketers active in the Indian domestic circuit aren’t allowed to participate in the overseas T20 leagues. Hence, he needed clearance to play again.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj had also trained with the Punjab probables at the IS Bindra Stadium as part of the 10-day preparatory camp, reported Cricbuzz.

With PTI Inputs