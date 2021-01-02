Five Indian players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have been placed in isolation as a precaution after a video of the group dining out in Melbourne appeared on social media, causing a stir over a possible breach of coronavirus protocols.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket Australia said that they were investigating the matter to determine whether the trip was indeed a breach of the protocols in place, in a statement released by CA.

The players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini – have been separated from the Indian and Australian squads.

However, they will continue to train “in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads,” the statement continued.

On Friday, a fan named Navaldeep Singh tweeted pictures and videos of cricketers having a meal at a restaurant. The fan, who said that he was seated close to the players at the restaurant and paid their bill, later apologised for creating confusion by claiming that he had been hugged by Pant after he paid for the players’ meal.

As per protocols, players are allowed to eat out provided they take necessary precautions.

According to the reports in Australian media on Saturday, the players were at Secret Kitchen, a noodles and BBQ restaurant at Chadstone Shopping Centre. Staff at the restaurant confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the cricketers in question dined inside on New Year’s Day, Friday.

Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI @CricketAus @dailytelegraph — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 2, 2021

The bio-security bubbles have been put in place to ensure the players are not affected by the pandemic that has gripped the world for months now, with parts of Australia reporting fresh outbreaks in recent times.

This had also put the future of the third Test in Sydney in doubt before CA clarified that it would not be shifted to Melbourne.

The match will begin on January 7 and the two teams will arrive in Sydney a couple of days before the scheduled start.